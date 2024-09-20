Flame of Hope will arrive Friday in Rochester in support of Special Olympics

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Flame of Hope will pass through Rochester on Friday as it makes its way across the state to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics New York.

The torch will travel from Cobbs Hill to Parcel 5. Law enforcement officers across the state have run the torch for 32 years.

The Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police will take part. They will assemble at Cobbs Hill at 10:30 a.m. The torch run takes off at 11 a.m.

Special Olympics New York provides training, competition, and health screenings to more than 45,000 athletes. All programs are free. The organization also partners with 250 schools across the state for programs where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates.