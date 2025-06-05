Flames and smoke: Transformer fire in Gates leads to power outage

GATES, N.Y. – A transformer fire broke out on Lyell Road and Hickory Manor Drive around 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday. The Gates fire chief said mineral-based oil leaking from the transformer caused a fire on the ground involving a catch basin.

RG&E cut the power to the transformer. Earlier in the evening, more than 1,500 people in the area were without power. Thanks to the utility’s new automation tools, power was restored to all affected residents by 8 p.m.

