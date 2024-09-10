Flash flooding as rain pelts Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday afternoon’s storms posed problems for many.

Whether you were trying to get home, get to an event, or just take the dog for a walk, a lot of us contended with a lot of rain. Some even experienced flash flooding.

Flooding at the Hard Rd exit off of 104 East in Webster. Drive with caution @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/kNgFhC8Im1 — Marsha Augustin (@MarshaA_TV) September 9, 2024

Edgemere Drive in Greece (Photo: Venessa Haley)

Overflowing pool in Webster (Video: Emily Putnam)

The good news is that the next few days are supposed to be dry. Download the First Alert Weather app from your app store so you can always have the latest forecast on hand.