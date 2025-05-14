FLCC main campus building being evacuated due to police investigation
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The main campus building at Finger Lakes Community College is being evacuated on Wednesday due to a police investigation.
The college made the announcement on its website, telling people to leave the building. Classes at the main campus are canceled until noon.
News10NBC has a crew headed to the scene to learn more and has reached out to police and deputies for more information. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.