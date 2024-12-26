FLCC offers new online hybrid program for winemaking

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Finger Lakes Community College has launched a program to make its winemaking education accessible beyond the Finger Lakes region.

The college’s online hybrid program aims to offer training to people outside the Finger Lakes region. To enroll, you’ll need proof of hands-on proficiency from a sponsoring winery or vineyard.

FLCC was the first East Coast school to start a two-year degree in viticulture and wine technology in 2009. You can learn more here.