FLCC student charged with hate crime, banned from college properties

HOPEWELL, N.Y. — A Finger Lakes Community College student is charged with a hate crime.

Ontario County deputies say Joseph Goings, 20, threatened physical harm to someone due to their sexual orientation. Goings was arrested last Thursday night and is charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, which is a felony.

Goings was released from custody but has been banned from FLCC, his student housing and all college properties.