CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – A shelter in place happened at Finger Lakes Community College in Canandaigua on Tuesday.

FLCC’s president said it was caused by a student with a knife. He says the student was off-campus — making threatening gestures before riding a bike onto campus.

We’re told law enforcement found the student in a building where he would have been taking classes.

News10NBC reached out to the police for more information.