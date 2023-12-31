Fleet Feet hosts ‘Resolution Run’ to bring in 2024

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Besides making New Year’s Eve plans, most are focused on becoming a better version of themselves in the new year on December 31. Some community members are starting early and wrapping up 2023 on the right foot.

Fleet Feet is hosting its annual Resolution Run/Walk Sunday morning. Runners are stepping into 2024 with a three-mile workout with family and friends.

At the finish line, participants will enjoy celebratory champagne and sparking grape juice to toast to the new year.

The race starts at 9:30 Sunday morning at the Fleet Feet store on Culver Road.