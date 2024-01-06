Fleet Feet hosts ‘Winter Warrior’ half marathon, the first race of their ‘Four Season Challenge’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Runners are bundling up Saturday morning in preparation for Fleet Feet’s “Winter Warrior” half marathon.

The run will span 13.1 miles, starting at Monroe Community College. Participants can also opt to run a quarter marathon, or to have a four-person team in which each member runs around 3.1 miles.

Athletes will take off from the starting line at 10 a.m.

For some runners, this marks the start of their “Four Season Challenge.” The challenge tasks runners with completing either four half marathons or four 5K races through winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Participants, pack your hats and gloves. It’s a balmy 29 degrees outside and only expected to hit a high of 34 degrees in the afternoon.