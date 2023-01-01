Fleet Feet looks to the new year with Resolution Run and Walk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The most popular New Year’s resolution is probably getting in shape.

Fleet Feet Rochester helped folks get their resolutions started on the right foot Saturday with their Resolution Run and Walk. Runners and walkers enjoyed an easy three-mile workout to start building those healthy habits.

“I think it’s important to prioritize health no matter what year we are in, so it just rings it in,” said Ellen Brenner-Boutillier of Yellowjacket Racing and Fleet Feet. “And health nowadays is so critical – your physical health. We’re only getting older and if you start doing it now, whether you’re walking or running, it doesn’t matter. Just move forward. That’s what’s important.”

Waiting for runners at the finish line was some celebratory Champagne and sparkling grape juice.