Flight headed to Rochester diverted to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — An American Airlines flight headed to Rochester was diverted to Syracuse due to a possible odor in the cabin, reports our Syracuse NBC affiliate CNY Central.

American Airlines flight 5715 was heading from Boston to Rochester on Wednesday afternoon but it landed at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport. American Airlines says the flight landed safely and was taxied to the gate under its own power.

A bus took the 48 passengers from Syracuse to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.