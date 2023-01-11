Flights across the U.S. including Rochester were grounded after FAA computer outage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — All flights in the U.S., including those at the Greater Rochester International Airport, were grounded after the Federal Aviation Administration said it experienced a computer outage on Wednesday morning.

All flights in the U.S. were grounded following the incident, a source with knowledge of the situation told NBC News.

The FAA said in a notice on its website that its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system had “failed” Wednesday morning. A NOTAM is a notice containing information essential to workers involved in flight operations.

“Technicians are currently working to restore the system and there is no estimate for restoration of service at this time,” it said.

About 760 flights within, into and out of the U.S. were delayed as of around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. Around 90 flights were listed as cancelled.

“Operations across the National Airspace System are affected,” the FAA said in a statement.

“The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now,” it said.

“We will provide frequent updates as we make progress,” it said. “An FAA system outage is causing ground stops at AUS and other airports across the country,” the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said in a tweet.

“Arriving & departing passengers can expect delays this morning & through the day,” it said, adding: “Please stay in contact with your airline & check your flight status before heading to AUS.”