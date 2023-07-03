Flip Circus at Mall at Greece Ridge holds final show Monday

GREECE, N.Y. — Monday is the final night of Flip Circus at the Mall at Greece Ridge. The show, featuring death-defying stunts and humor all under an iconic 800-seat big top tent, began on June 23 and ends on July 3.

One person brought his grandson to see the circus. He says the circus is inter-generational entertainment.

“I went to the circus, the Ringling brother and Barnum & Bailey and the Shrine Circus, when I was a kid here in Rochester. I still love it as an adult and I’m hoping my grandson will enjoy it today as well,” said Jim Zumbo.

The final show will be at the Mall at Greece Ridge on Monday at 7:30 p.m. You can get tickets here.