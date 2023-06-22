‘Flip Circus’ makes Rochester debut this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Flip Circus will make its Rochester debut this weekend at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

News10NBC is the proud media sponsor of the circus. The circus will begin Friday night at 7:30 and run through Monday July 3.

The show features death defying stunts and humor all under an iconic 800-seat big top tent.

“I think as a performer, one of the reactions from the audience for me personally is the kids — how they enjoy the show,” says artist at Flip Circus Alexa Vazquez. “And when you’re on that stage, it’s just worth it — all the traveling, all the hard work, all the performances that we do, like, all the performers, like, the girls that come here from Ukraine, they’re been training since they were really young. Most of them since they were four, five years old, they’ve been in circus schools for a long long time.”

Tickets are on sale and start at $30.

