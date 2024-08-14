Flood relief resources available for Steuben County residents

Flood relief resources available in Steuben County

Flood relief resources are coming to Steuben County, starting Wednesday.

Multiple local organizations will host a three-day resource event for people affected by Friday’s flash floods.

It will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, at the Canisteo-Greenwood High School Jasper-Troupsburg High School and the Woodhull Town Hall.

Human Service Agencies from Arbor Housing and Development, Catholic Charities of Steuben/Livingston, ProAction of Steuben and Yates Counties, and The United Way of the Southern Tier will be on hand to assist residents with questions and evaluate eligibility for future funding assistance.

In addition, the New York State Department of Financial Services will be at the Canisteo location to answer questions on insurance and other state relief programs. Proof of residency and income are suggested. If you have estimates of damage, please bring that information as well.

If you have called 2-1-1 to report damages, it is important for you to attend one of these events. These sessions are geared to help gather additional information. These events are open to any person who has been affected by the flood. You only need to attend one session, and they are on a first come, first serve basis.