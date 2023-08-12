Flooded Canandaigua residents to benefit from governor’s $3M emergency assistance grant

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Financial help is on the way to Ontario County, to help hundreds of people repair their homes following last month’s flooding.

The county will receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from Governor Kathy Hochul’s $3 million emergency assistance grant.

West Gibson Street in Canandaigua was one of the hardest hit streets, where the basements of many of the homes were under several feet of water.

“It will be a great help to many of us that lost so many expensive things to replace,” said Sue Morris.

Just over a month ago, Canandaigua received several inches of rain in less than 45 minutes, causing flash flooding. Homes near Sucker Brook on West Gibson Street were flooded. Sue Morris allowed us to see her basement, which is still being repaired

“It’s completely empty except for a hot water tank that was replaced yesterday. Washer and dryer, which was brought in yesterday. I have a boiler that has to be replaced,” Morris said.

Alissa Bub, the deputy county administrator, says as of Friday, homeowners can apply for up to $50,000 in emergency assistance money to fix their damaged homes. The amount people will receive depends on their income. Bub was a part of a small group of leaders going door to door Friday in neighborhoods that need the help.

“We’re about to go to different homeowners, or the homeowners that were impacted, to put fliers in to make sure they know how to apply, where to go, and general information on what to do once your home has been flooded,” Bub said.

Morris says she will definitely apply for some emergency grant money..

“I have to, I’m retired,” she said. “There’s no money tree in the backyard. so yeah. It will be a great help.”

Others on West Gibson Street who were not impacted as much still appreciate Albany’s efforts to help out

“Where the brook winds through Canandaigua is more of a working-class neighborhood, so it’s hitting a lot of people that don’t necessarily have savings. I can’t imagine most people have flood insurance. So I think it’s wonderful that the state is actually going to put that money where their mouth is to help their constituents,” said Liz Hummel.