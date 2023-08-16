Car flips in Irondequoit sinkhole and car trapped in underpass after flooding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car flipped in a sinkhole in Irondequoit and another car became trapped near an underpass in the city Wednesday morning after thundery downpours led to flooding.

Crews are working to repair the sinkhole on St. Paul Boulevard and Covington Road near a crosswalk. The car that went into the sinkhole flipped onto its side and crews had it pull it out. There’s no word yet on the condition of the passengers.

In addition, a car became trapped in a puddle just before the underpass on North Union Street near Augusta Street. The car had to be towed away.

The storms that began overnight brought 2-3 inches of rain to parts of Greece, Irondequoit, Rochester, Gates, and Chili. You can see the latest weather updates here.

There’s a big sinkhole on St. Paul Blvd in Irondequoit. If you’re in the area or take this route on your morning commute, it is completely blocked off. I’m working to get more details. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/vfxmXsfHsr — Briana Collier (@BrianaCollierTV) August 16, 2023

The car that fell into the sinkhole is being towed away. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/4EU0q0XfbO — Briana Collier (@BrianaCollierTV) August 16, 2023

Car trapped near underpass (Credit: Al Fulton / WHEC) Sinkhole in Irondequoit (Credit: Al Fulton / WHEC) Car that flipped in sinkhole (Credit: Al Fulton / WHEC)

Briana Collier live on News10NBC TODAY: