Floral Show in bloom at the George Eastman Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The George Eastman Museum’s annual Dutch Connection floral show ended on Sunday after a two-week run.

Thousands of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, amaryllis, and spring annuals in various vibrant shades filled areas of George Eastman’s historic mansion.

The museum also offered online experiences to offer broader access to Dutch Connection for those who are unable to physically visit the museum. A virtual 360-degree tour of the show, an audio introduction, and downloadable activities for kids to try at home were accessible via the museum’s website.

While George Eastman lived at the mansion, he ordered tens of thousands of bulbs from Holland every year. His orders were inspired by a trip he had made to Holland in 1895 where he was impressed by the flower fields he saw. The current display is inspired by Eastman’s original orders placed with Dutch bulb companies.