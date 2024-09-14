Flower City Comic Con under way in Gates

Flower City Comic Con underway in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — It’s a homecoming for all things nerdy: Flower City Comic Con kicked off Friday at Total Sports Experience. It’s the yearly pop culture convention featuring all things TV, comics and gaming.

One organizer said this convention means much more than just the media on which it’s based.

“We all come home to this every year, and we all see people we only see once a year at the convention,” said Anne Leibeck. “And it’s a great environment. It’s positive, happy — it feels like it’s vibrating with joy in here. It’s a community”

Flower City Comic Con runs through Sunday. Click here for schedule and ticket information.