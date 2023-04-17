Flower City Food Tours adds downtown after-hours tour to their new season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Culinary adventures are back in Pittsford and on Park Avenue, along with a new after-hours tasting experience. The Neighborhood of the Arts food tour should return once the season.

Each three-hour walking food tour features tastings at multiple establishments while historical, cultural, and architectural points of interest are highlighted along the way. There will be repeat tastings at some favorite stops, as well as new ones.

New this year will be the Downtown After-Hours Tasting Experience, which takes place early evening and showcases three restaurants for tastings at a more leisurely pace than the daytime tours. Guests will receive appetizers and specially crafted cocktails at two of Rochester’s finest restaurants followed by an entrée, dessert, and wine at one of the area’s premier restaurants.

Flower City Food Tour’s season kicks off Tuesday, May 2, and tour offerings, schedules, and booking availability can be found here.

Tours take place rain or shine, and tickets need to be purchased in advance. Group size is limited to 12 people.