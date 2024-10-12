Flower City Pottery Invitational continues throughout weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nineteen artists from around the country are displaying over 1,000 pieces.

Any type of pottery you can imagine is on display — bowls, cups, flower pots, and bespoke art sculptures.

One of the curators for the Flower City Pottery Invitational works at the Rubenstein Museum in Syracuse, He says this event is a big deal.

The Flower City Pottery Invitational runs all weekend — Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.