Flu and RSV season looms as COVID lingers: Doctors promote vaccines, vigilance to ‘slow the spread’

Doctors urge vigilance as respiratory illnesses on the rise

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — COVID-19 cases are on the rise right now, but it’s nowhere near what we saw during the pandemic. However, with flu and RSV season right in front of us, doctors are just trying to get people thinking about all the ways you can try to prevent yourself and your kids from getting sick.

Of course, they suggest the COVID-19 and flu vaccines for most people and the RSV vaccine for adults over the age of 60.

But they’re also warning parents in particular to keep a close eye on your kids. If they come home from school with a fever, cough, or congestion, keep them home until the fever has been gone for 24 hours and they’re not sneezing and snotting all over everything.

On any given day, there are about 70-90 patients inside Rochester Regional Health hospitals alone with COVID-19, but only about 5-6% of them have it severe enough to be in the ICU.

“During the pandemic, that was closer to 30% so this is an indication that our community is mounting more resistance through vaccinations and through previous exposures,” said Dr. Robert Mayo, Chief Medical Officer at Rochester Regional Health.

“If the symptoms have been occurring longer than a week, we really want to see your child, because there are risks of having an infection too long that you may develop a pneumonia, so we want to see you in the office,” said Dr. Lekeyah Wilson, Community Pediatrics and Wellness Director at Rochester Regional Health.

It’s the same no matter what respiratory illness you or your kids might have. If it seems to be lingering, see the doctor. If not, rest, recover and limit your time around others to hopefully slow the spread.

