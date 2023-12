ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It should come as no surprise, given Thursday is the official first day of winter, flu and COVID-19 rates are on the rise.

CDC Director, Dr. Mandy Cohen, says the U.S. is seeing a “sharp increase” in flu levels right now — especially in the south. COVID cases are climbing, too.

But here’s some good news: We seem to be past the point of peak RSV cases. But, Dr. Cohen says we’re not near the peak of flu or COVID yet.