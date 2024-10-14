Flutie Foundation holds 5K to benefit people on autism spectrum

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of people braved Sunday’s rain to run and walk in a 5K benefiting people on the autism spectrum through the Flutie Foundation.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Autism Up and Special Olympics Unified Sports, two local organizations that empower those with autism. Organizers say it’s great to hold these fundraisers in communities that already have active running groups.

“You just so happened to have a few local parents that have sons and daughters on the autism spectrum that are cross-country runners. And so it was a really good fit,” said Joe Katusich, Development Manager at the Flutie Foundation. “We had some local parents reach out to us and say, hey, we have up to one of your five kids here in Fairport. And that’s how it how it worked out. And because it’s so natural, it makes it really easy and fun. And that’s always a good thing to have when you’re raising money because people want to come back next year.”

The Flutie Foundation’s final race of the season will take place in Massachusetts and is expected to bring in up to 2,000 people.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.