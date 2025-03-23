FLX West Food Fest brings together foodies for a ‘culinary carnival’ experience

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – The FLX West Food Fest offered a special event for food enthusiasts, featuring culinary masterpieces, master chef demonstrations, and opportunities to shop for gourmet foods and crafts. Organizers described it as a “culinary carnival for adults,” aiming to promote the region’s food and beverage scene while supporting local businesses.

New this year was a winter village with cozy igloos, warm fire pits, food, and live music. Renowned chef Marc Murphy attended, sharing his culinary talents and passion for cooking.

“The greatest thing about a festival like this is it’s a small town, it’s a small community, it’s about supporting your local community, getting out, seeing family, seeing friends, and supporting each other,” Murphy said. “I think it’s just great. It’s sort of, keeping the community together.”

The event was hosted by the Livingston County Area Chamber of Commerce.

