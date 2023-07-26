Food composting program to launch in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – The Town of Pittsford is partnering with Monroe county to launch a pilot food composting program aimed at turning food waste into energy.

On Aug. 9 applications will open for those interested in participating, and up to 500 families will be chosen. Those families will join the Monroe Community Hospital and the Monroe County Jail in collecting food waste to be recycled. Natural Upcycling , a Livingston county company, has signed on to work with the county to recycle the food waste and turn it into energy.

Those selected to participate will then be given a brown bucket with an airtight lid that they will collect approved food waste in. When the bucket is filled, families will drop off the contents at the Pittsford dog park. They will scan a QR code on the bucket that notifies the recycling company that there is compost to be picked up. Monroe county will also receive this information to track participation in hopes of creating a county-wide program.

The county legislature still has to approve the plan, but once it is approved, it will go into effect on Sept.18, 2023.