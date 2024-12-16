Food critics gather at Rochester Public Market for cookie contest

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A panel of food critics met at the Rochester Public Market on Sunday to judge cookies from the best amateur bakers in the area.

Bakers had a chance to drop off half a dozen cookies and a copy of their recipe to the Public Market Office on Union Street to enter the contest. The panel ranked the cookies best on their taste, texture, originality, and presentation.

The first, second, and third-place winners will get $150, $75, and $55 respectively in Market Gift Tokens. Once the Rochester Public Market announces the winner on its social media, we’ll update this story.