Food drive collects 400-plus baskets of food while honoring victims of violence

Food drive collects more than 400 baskets of food

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Honoring victims of violence — that was the goal of an Easter basket food drive and dinner held Wednesday by United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County.

It was held at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Genesee Street in Rochester.

Organizers and law enforcement gave out baskets filled with food to military veterans and members of the community.

“We’re trying to help as many people as we can, because food insecurity is so significant, you know — and we want people to have a good, good Easter,” said Clay Harris of United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County.

The organization collected more than 400 Easter baskets for families this year.