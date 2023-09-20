Food giveaway on Wednesday night will honor birthday of Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There will be a free food giveaway on Wednesday night to honor the birthday of Daniel Prude, who died in March of 2020 days after Rochester Police officers restrained him.

Community Justice Initiative and Free the People Roc are giving out food at Dr. Samuel McCree Way and Jefferson Avenue starting at 6 p.m. Food is available for 200 to 250 people to honor the life of Prude, would have turned 45 today. The event also aims at unifying to community to address food insecurity, poverty, crime, and health challenges.

Prude lost consciousness and later died after officers applied force to his head and back as he was laying on the pavement on Jefferson Avenue. Officers were responding to a mental health call.