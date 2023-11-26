Food safety tips for storing Thanksgiving turkey

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York State Department of Health reminded New Yorkers to take proper food safety precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses.

Turkey leftovers are good in the refrigerator for up to four days. Cut the turkey off the bone and refrigerate it as soon as possible, within two hours of the turkey coming out of the oven. If the leftovers won’t be used right away, they should be packed into freezer bags or airtight containers and frozen. For best quality, use leftover turkey within four months. After that, the leftovers will still be safe, but can dry out or lose flavor.