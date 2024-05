ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Food Truck Rodeo is back on Wednesday, May 29. It occurs at the Rochester Public Market on the last Wednesday of each month through September.

The rodeo runs from 5 to 9 p.m. with dozens of food trucks with various dishes, drinks, desserts, and beer. There is also live music from the band Miller and Other Sinners. The city recommends bringing folding chairs because seating is limited at the market.