Food Truck Rodeo planned in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — The Jerry Helfer Memorial Food Truck rodeo will roll into the town of Greece again this summer. The event is happened Tuesday, June 4, at the Town Hall campus.

Food trucks will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert, featuring the Zac Brown Tribute Band, begins at 6 p.m.

Proceeds collected from the food truck rodeo go toward the Jerry Helfer Youth Engagement Scholarship.