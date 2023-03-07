As food benefits decrease for many, Foodlink adds five Pop-up Pantries to March schedule

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of local households will see a marked reduction in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, in March. Increased benefits have been issued since April 2020 to support households during the COVID pandemic, but ended in March with the passage of new federal legislation.

In response, Foodlink has partnered with Monroe County, the Rochester Public Market, and the Rochester City School District to offer five emergency food distributions later this month.

Monroe County SNAP recipients can preregister for one of the five emergency box distributions starting Tuesday, March 7 here, or call (585) 471-7340.

Registrations for this series of drive-thru distributions are on a first come, first served basis. Each distribution site will serve 300 households. In case of inclement weather, cancellation information will be posted here.

Emergency Food Box Distributions:

Friday, March 17th

2-4 p.m.

Foodlink:

2011 Mt. Read Blvd.

Wednesday, March 22nd

4-6 p.m.

Rochester Public Market:

280 North Union St.

Thursday, March 23rd

3 -5 p.m.

RCSD- Franklin H.S.:

950 Norton St.

Saturday, March 25th

10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Monroe County DHS:

691 St. Paul St.

Friday, March 31

10 a.m. -12 p.m.

RCSD – Jefferson Campus:

1 Edgerton Park