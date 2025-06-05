Foodlink and Wegmans partner to ensure students have meals over the summer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As students prepare to leave school for the summer, Wegmans is partnering with Foodlink to ensure they have access to meals during the summer months.

It’s part of the annual “Fill the Bus” campaign. When checking out at a local Wegmans, customers will have the option to donate $3, $5, or any other amount. The money collected will go to Feeding America food banks that support summer food programs in the area.

Mark Dwyer, director of marketing and communications at Foodlink, spoke about the growing need for donations.

“We heard a report just last month about food insecurity continuing to be on the rise, childhood food insecurity continuing to be on the rise,” Dwyer said. “All those dollars add up to support our work and end up with a big dollar amount at the end of the campaign to donate to Foodlink and support things like summer meals and food pantries.”

The Fill the Bus campaign will run through June 18.

