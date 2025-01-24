Foodlink announces $15 million expansion project to meet rising demand for food assistance in Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foodlink has announced an ambitious $15 million project to expand and upgrade its facilities in Rochester. The plan includes significant improvements to its current facility on Mount Read Boulevard and the expansion of its community farm on Lexington Avenue.

The upgrades will feature new food coolers, dry storage, ovens, and a curbside market, all designed to help Foodlink meet the increasing demand for food assistance in the region.

Tom Golisano, founder of Paychex and a well-known philanthropist, contributed $5 million to the project last year.

The entire project is expected to take five years to complete.

