Foodlink conference will address federal funding cuts to nutrition programs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A representative from the nonprofit Feeding America will speak at Foodlink’s annual conference on Thursday about the impact of federal cuts to nutrition programs.

Foodlink says the federal cuts threaten the support that they provide to communities across 10 counties surrounding Rochester. The keynote address will take place at 12:45 p.m. at the Wegmans Conference Center.

The annual conference will allow hundreds of food bank members who partner with Foodlink to network, exchange ideas, and strengthen our shared mission of nourishing our neighbors. Chief Government Relations Officer Vince Hall of Feeding America will speak alongside local food pantry representatives.

News10NBC will be at the conference. Watch News10NBC at 4 p.m. for the latest.