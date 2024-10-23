Foodlink kicks off Check Out Hunger Campaign to fight food insecurity

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One in 10 people in the Rochester area don’t know where their next meal is coming from. That’s why Foodlink and Wegmans are joining forces again for their annual Check Out Hunger Campaign.

The campaign, which kicked off on Wednesday morning, has donated more than $15 million to Foodlink over the past three decades. This year’s campaign runs through Saturday, Nov. 30.

Nook Chen, front-end manager at East Avenue Wegmans, says Foodlink is able to provide three meals for every dollar donated at Wegmans while checking out. Shoppers can donate a set amount or round up their grocery bills.

“I think a little goes a long way, whether you’re able to donate 50 cents or $5. It makes a difference,” Chen said. “The collective result of thousands of people donating even a few dollars results in a lot of people with adequate food on the table.”

Mark Dwyer, director of marketing and communications at Foodlink, said 150,000 people in the 10 counties that the nonprofit serves don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Check Out Hunger is Foodlink’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“Without this campaign, we couldn’t do the work we do to the extent that we do it,” Dwyer said.

You can donate to Foodlink at any Rochester-area Wegmans or online here.