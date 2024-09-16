Foodlink will hold Festival of Food on Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Public Market will be full of food and drinks from gourmet restaurants, craft breweries, and wineries on Monday night.

Foodlink is holding its Festival of Food, a fundraiser for its regional food bank. It includes all-you-can-eat cuisine from Rochester and across the Finger Lakes.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. for VIPs and 6 p.m. for general admission. All tickets are sold out. There will also be live music and raffles.