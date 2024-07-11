Foodlink’s Festival of Food brings together dozens of local restaurants, wineries for night of tastings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Foodlink’s annual Festival of Food fundraiser is set to return on Sep. 16, featuring dozens of local restaurants, wineries, breweries, bakeries, and specialty food vendors.

This year’s event will feature live music by Something Else.

General admission tickets are $75 and include a tote bag, tasting plate, and wine glass upon arrival at registration. All tastings from participating food and beverage vendors are included.

VIP tickets are available for $110 and include early entry to the event one hour before general admission, access to premier parking, a dedicated seating area, and exclusive food and beverage options. VIP ticket holders will also receive a tote bag, tasting plate, and wine glass.

The event will be held at 280 North Union Street in Rochester from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Through the purchase of a ticket, attendees give Foodlink and its promotional partners the right to video/photograph the event and its attendees for future Foodlink marketing purposes.

Vendors interested in participating in this year’s Festival of Food can click here for more information.

