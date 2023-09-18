Foodlink’s Festival of Food will return Monday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Festival of Food, an annual fundraiser to support Foodlink, returns to the Rochester Public Market on Monday at 6 p.m.

The festival is an all-you-can-eat-and-drink event to benefit Foodlink, which seeks to end food insecurity in the region. Dozens of Rochester-area restaurants, bakeries, specialty food vendors, wineries, breweries, and more will be at the festival. There will also be live music from the band “Something Else” and raffles.

Wegmans is sponsoring the festival. Tickets are sold out but you can still donate to support Foodlink here.