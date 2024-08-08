Football event in September promotes historically Black colleges, universities

Frederick Douglass Historically Black College of University football classic set for September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An exciting football event is coming to Rochester next month as part of the Weekend of Hope, from Sept. 19 through Sept. 22.

It’s the inaugural Frederick Douglass Historically Black College or University (HBCU) Football Classic. The football game will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. The Central State University Marauders out of Ohio will take on the Albany State Rams from Georgia. After the game, there will be a “Battle of the Bands” between the two programs.

“We have a big weekend planned in September. During this four-day period, there will be numerous meaningful youth-focused events for city high school students to expose them to huge opportunities that historically Black colleges and universities offer,” said Deputy Chief Keith Stith of the Rochester Police Department.

The weekend’s festivities go beyond the game itself. Rochester high school students will have invitation-only opportunities to connect with HBCU alumni, players, athletic staff, and marching bands.

