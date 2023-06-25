For local businesses, Jazz Festival means more than great music

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The sense of community you feel at the Rochester Jazz Festival is really something special. The crowd has been steadily growing all day.

Talking with local businesses, business is booming. For businesses along East Avenue, the jazz festival means more than just great music.

Zach Bantle of Stromboli’s Restaurant said, “We get a ton of foot traffic. People are coming from all over. We obviously have a lot of locals downtown, but people are coming from all the surrounding districts.

In addition to the extra money coming through the door, Bantle says it’s an opportunity to meet new people and gain repeat customers.

“We see a bunch of people, a bunch of new faces. They are all coming in and ordering something different. We have stromboli, which is something different, which is something not a lot of restaurants have.

Like Kyle Dorgan, who came in from Buffalo with his friends to enjoy the festival.

“We were out in Buffalo today and it turned out to be a beautiful day back here in Rochester. We’re all out here having a good time, listening to good music”



This year’s 20th Annual CGI International Jazz festival includes more than 300 acts across 19 venues. 100 of which are free to attend.



Security is doing their part, checking bags and closing off traffic,



Neighbors like Grace Kominsky say she was there to enjoy the music and be a part of a tradition that connects the community

“It’s good to get everybody out. and i think music brings people together and it’s just an excuse to have a good time and meet people you’ve never met before.”

The last band to hit the stage Saturday night is a jam session with Mike Cottone at the Hyatt Regency, but there’s plenty on the schedule for Sunday if you’d like to head out here.