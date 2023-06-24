First Alert Forecast: For some a downpour, but for others not a drop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A slow-moving weather pattern has brought some heavy rain for some communities and not a drop of rain for others. Today, most of the downpours were located south of Rochester. The higher humidity has been the fuel for many of these heavy rains and the daytime heating has been the spark to fire-up these thundershowers. If you are going to the Jazz Festival this evening, it appears most of this rain will have ended. However, the same atmospheric cycle will return tomorrow with the greatest chance of seeing rain being south of Rochester.

Saturday night, look for any lingering thundershowers to end early this evening. It will be a muggy night with the low temperature in the middle 60s. Sunday you can expect breaks of sunshine for the morning, then showers and thundershowers will be likely by the afternoon, especially south of Rochester. Again, there will be plenty of humidity with the high temperature near 82 degrees. Monday and Tuesday the probability of rain will be on the increase with an occasional shower and a passing thunderstorm for both days. Again, it will feel a bit tropical with the temperatures near 84 degrees on Monday and slightly cooler on Tuesday, with the mercury rising into the upper 70s. It appears that the humidity will finally begin to diminish by Thursday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.