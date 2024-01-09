Forecasted high winds trigger cancellations across Rochester area

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A number of places are canceling events and activities because of forecasted high winds.

News10NBC’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a Yellow Alert for Tuesday and is predicting gusts up to 60 mph Tuesday starting around 3 p.m. Areas south of Rochester with higher elevation could see the worst of it.

Watch the latest forecast here

After-school cancellations:

  • Allendale Columbia
  • Aquinas Institute
  • Avon
  • Brighton – Board of Education meeting still on
  • Bloomfield
  • Churchville-Chili – Board of Education meeting still on
  • Clyde-Savannah
  • East Irondequoit
  • East Rochester – Board of Education meeting still on
  • Gananda
  • Gates Chili
  • Geneseo
  • Greece
  • Hilton – Board of Education meeting still on
  • Honeoye
  • Honeoye Falls-Lima – Board of Education meeting still on
  • Kendall
  • Livonia
  • Lyons
  • Macedon Public Library
  • Marion
  • Newark
  • North Rose Wolcott
  • Our Lady of Mercy
  • Palmyra-Macedon
  • Penfield – Board of Education meeting still on
  • Penn Yan
  • Phelps-Clifton Springs
  • Pittsford – Board of Education meeting still on for 7 p.m.
  • Rochester
  • Rochester School for the Deaf
  • Sodus – Prime Time is still open
  • Spencerport
  • Victor
  • Webster
  • West Irondequoit
  • Wheatland-Chili
  • Williamson
  • York

Closings:

  • Dance’letics
  • Macedon Public Library – closing at 5 p..