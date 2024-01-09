Forecasted high winds trigger cancellations across Rochester area
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A number of places are canceling events and activities because of forecasted high winds.
News10NBC’s First Alert Weather Team has declared a Yellow Alert for Tuesday and is predicting gusts up to 60 mph Tuesday starting around 3 p.m. Areas south of Rochester with higher elevation could see the worst of it.
Watch the latest forecast here
After-school cancellations:
- Allendale Columbia
- Aquinas Institute
- Avon
- Brighton – Board of Education meeting still on
- Bloomfield
- Churchville-Chili – Board of Education meeting still on
- Clyde-Savannah
- East Irondequoit
- East Rochester – Board of Education meeting still on
- Gananda
- Gates Chili
- Geneseo
- Greece
- Hilton – Board of Education meeting still on
- Honeoye
- Honeoye Falls-Lima – Board of Education meeting still on
- Kendall
- Livonia
- Lyons
- Macedon Public Library
- Marion
- Newark
- North Rose Wolcott
- Our Lady of Mercy
- Palmyra-Macedon
- Penfield – Board of Education meeting still on
- Penn Yan
- Phelps-Clifton Springs
- Pittsford – Board of Education meeting still on for 7 p.m.
- Rochester
- Rochester School for the Deaf
- Sodus – Prime Time is still open
- Spencerport
- Victor
- Webster
- West Irondequoit
- Wheatland-Chili
- Williamson
- York
Closings:
- Dance’letics
- Macedon Public Library – closing at 5 p..