‘Forever in our hearts’; Mom of daughter killed in Maplewood Park mass shooting speaks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother of one of the women killed in the Maplewood Park mass shooting in Rochester is speaking six months after her daughter’s death.

She is speaking after police arrested a man, 21-year-old Niger Johnson, for firing a gun during the mass shooting. Johnson isn’t accused of hitting anyone. Stephanie Dinkens, the mother of Phylicia Council, says all she wants is justice.

“It will be less idiots on the street that are shooting willfully and not thinking about the consequences of their actions,” Stephanie Dinkens said.

When Dinkens got the call that Phylicia was shot, she thought she would pull through.

Stephanie Dinkens: “Everybody was talking to her and she kept telling them she was okay. I don’t know if she didn’t want people to worry. From her leaving the park we just don’t know what happened. From her leaving the park to this ambulance ride.”

The pain runs deep for Dinkens, wishing she could’ve been there when her daughter took her last breath.

Stephanie Dinkens: “Just as a mother I just feel like there was more that I could’ve done.”

Phylicia would’ve turned 34 on Feb. 26. It’s the first time that Dinkens won’t be able to hug her and wish her happy birthday. Now, all that’s left are memories.

Stephanie Dinkens: “Forever Phe. Phe was her nickname instead of a picture we just want to remember her forever in our hearts.”

Dinkens hopes police can find whoever shot and killed her daughter in July.

Stephanie Dinkens: “The question is will anybody be charged. Because how are they going to know who held the gun, who did the fatal shot?”

Through her grieving, Dinkens is trying to stay positive.

Stephanie Dinkens: “Maybe something good will come out of him (Johnson) being arrested.”

RPD says Johnson was among the at least nine people who fired guns that evening and 16 people who carried guns in the park. News10NBC reached out to RPD for any updates in the investigation. They say there has been no progress since last week’s arrest. RPD urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

