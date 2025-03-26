Former Aquinas football coach joins Vertus Warriors

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Vertus High School announced Wednesday that former Aquinas Institute Football Coach Maurice “Moe” Jackson has been hired as the new head coach of the Vertus Warriors football team.

Jackson was recently terminated from Aquinas at the beginning of March after only two seasons with the team. He said he chose to be fired rather than resigning or parting ways mutually.

Levi Bennett, the principal at Vertus said they are thrilled to welcome the two time Section V champion coach to Vertus.

“As we enter a new season focused on excellence and character development, his leadership and experience will be invaluable in our mission to grow Men of Character,” Bennett said.