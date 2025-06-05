Former Avon Police chief sentenced to probation for stealing federal funds

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A former Avon Police chief and School Resource Officer (SRO) for the Avon Central School District was sentenced to probation for stealing funds from a federal program.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office says between September 2023 and January 2024, 40-year-old Joseph Geer was employed as police chief and an SRO for the Avon school district. During this time, Geer billed the Avon school for hours he didn’t work.

Geer assigned an on-duty officer to do the SRO work, which took a patrol officer off the streets of Avon. As a result, the hours billed added up to a loss of about $6,866.84.

Geer was sentenced to serve two years of probation.