Former Avon Police trainee pleads guilty to possession of child porn and cyberstalking

AVON, N.Y. – A former Avon Police trainee, Casey Medina, pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, Medina had 360 images of child pornography and shared photos that were edited to falsely depict a person in sexual activity. He then recruited others to send threatening and harassing messages to the victim edited into those photos, even revealing identifying information on them including their hometown and place of work.

Medina faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when sentenced in August of 2024.

