Former Bills WR Andre Reed posts his Hall of Fame ring, passports stolen in U.K.

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Andre Reed says his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring was stolen from a U.K. hotel room, along with passports, clothing and other items.

Reed, who played for the Bills from 1985 to 1999, posted Wednesday night on x (formerly Twitter) that the items were stolen from him and his wife Theresa.

“… someone in UK came in our room while I was at an appearance … & stole my hall of fame ring, jewelry, shoes, purses, clothing, passports. UK Police are on it but it’s a sad world. Emergency passports were acquired. Feeling unsafe & violated,” Reed posted in part. “Can’t even stay in hotels safely anymore. Need to be better people.”

Reed has made several social media posts from the U.K. over the past several days, in which the Bills played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.