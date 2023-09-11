Former Bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Rochester resigns after abuse allegations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A prominent leader in the Episcopal faith who once headed the Diocese of Rochester is facing allegations of abuse.

According to the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester, Prince Singh has been accused of abuse by his family and by members of the diocese. Singh served as the diocese’s eighth bishop, stepping down in February of 2022 after 14 years. He then became Bishop Provisional of the Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan.

On Thursday, the Disciplinary Board of Bishops restricted Singh’s role. He is currently prohibited from serving as a priest or bishop. On Friday, he resigned as from his role as bishop provisional in Michigan.

“The restriction is put in place to prevent further harm from being done. What remains is a process of adjudicating the allegations to determine whether further restrictions or censure are warranted. This process will likely take several months. Bishop Singh is still presumed to be innocent.” Diocese of Rochester

Rev. Stephen Lane, Bishop Provisional in Rochester, wrote Thursday that the investigation into Singh began after Sing’s son filed a written complaint of misconduct over alleged actions that occurred while Singh was in charge in Rochester.

He also asked for the community’s prayers.